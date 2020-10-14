Grace Winkelmann • Hermann volleyball

A 5-foot-9 senior, who is a six-rotation player playing middle blocker and middle back, Winkelmann led the Bearcats to the championship of the Lebanon (Mo.) Tournament. Winkelmann, who racked up 71 kills and 32 digs in five tournament matches, had 22 kills and 11 digs in a three-set win over Marshfield in the championship. She helped Hermann advance to the title match with a big performance (20 kills, 9 digs) in a three-set win over Jefferson City in the semifinals. Last season’s Four Rivers Conference player of the year, Winkelmann, has verbally committed to play at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.