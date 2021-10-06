Gracie Piar • Alton Marquette golf

A senior Cal State-Northridge commit, Piar is on a roll heading into this weekend’s Class 1A state tournament in Decatur. She shot a personal-best 7-under-par 65 to win the regional at Belk Park in Wood River by 12 strokes. She was 1 under at the turn and finished strong with an eagle and five birdies on the back nine as Alton Marquette set a new school scoring record with a 306 to win the team title. Piar then shot a 2-under 70 to win the sectional at Acorns Golf Links on Monday. Piar has now won six tournament this season, has been the medalist in eight of 10 9-hole matches and is 27 under par overall for the season.