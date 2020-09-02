 Skip to main content
Gracie Piar • Alton Marquette golf
A junior, Piar won three tournaments in a span of seven days to kick off the season. First, she fired a 1-over-par 72 to win the Madison County Tournament by 10 strokes as the Explorers dominated to win the small-schools team title at The Legacy Golf Course. Four days later, Piar shot an even-par 72 to take medalist honors of Marquette’s Blast Off at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course. Then, she carded a 3-under 69 to win the Metro East Shootout at Far Oaks Golf Club. Last season, Piar earned second-team All-Metro honors after finishing 17th at the Illinois Class 1A tournament, her second consecutive top-25 state finish in as many tries.

Sports