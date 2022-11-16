Graham Zucker • Clayton swimming

A senior who has committed to Emory University in Atlanta, Zucker won the 200 freestyle (1:40.66) and 100 backstroke (50.48), both of which were his best times this season, at the Class 1 state meet. He also was on the 200 medley relay that finished eighth and swam a leg on the 400 free relay that placed seventh. In other meets this season, he won the 200 free, 100 back and was on the winning 400 free relay at the Ladue Invitational, and at the Suburban Conference Red Pool meet he won the 50 free, 100 back and was on the winning 400 free relay and first-place 200 medley relay. He went undefeated in all individual events this season.