A senior, Goebel helped the Knights capture their first boys golf state championship since 1993. He carded a 15-over-par 159 in the two-day, 36-hole event at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington. Goebel’s 3-over 75 in the first round helped keep the Knights in the hunt for the Class 1A team title, which they won by a single stroke. Goebel was coming off an impressive performance earlier in the week at the sectional tournament at Franklin County Country Club, where he finished third win an even-par 71. At the regional tournament at Governors Run, he shot a 3-under 69 to win and help the Knights set a team-record low score of 292.
Most popular
-
Cardinal Ritter suspends football program, dismisses coaching staff
-
Lafayette's Biermann rallies to win first individual state championship
-
Top-ranked small school Cardinal Ritter may have used ineligible player
-
Notebook: St. Charles West pushes on despite injuries; Parkway Central stuns rival West
-
St. Joseph's rolls to fourth consecutive championship, state record ninth overall