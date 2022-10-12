 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grant Locker • St. Louis U. High soccer

Grant Locker, SLUH

Grant Locker, SLUH soccer

A junior midfielder, Locker had three goals and two assists in three Jr. Bills’ wins last week. In a 5-0 win over Lindbergh, he fed Sam Tieber with a cross, and Tieber finished to put the Jr. Bills up 1-0 midway through the first half. Locker scored a goal of his own early in the second half on a great individual effort to make it 3-0. He had two goals and an assist in a 4-0 win over Quincy Notre Dame, netting a pair of first-half goals to put SLUH up 2-0 and later assisting on a goal. Locker, who leads the team in scoring with 17 goals and six assists, was named the Ebbie Dunn most outstanding player of Junior Billiken Classic in early October.

