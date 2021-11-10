Gretchen Olson • Cor Jesu volleyball

A 6-foot-3 senior middle hitter, Olson made key contributions offensively and defensively to help the Chargers capture the Class 5 state championship for their first title in 19 years. In a 25-14, 25-18, 22-25, 25-23 win over Lee’s Summit West in the championship match, she had one solo block, four block assists and seven kills. Olson, a strong defender who has the ability to read the setter to set up blocks, had five block assists and nine kills with a .467 hitting percentage in a straight-set win over St. Dominic in the semifinals. A second-team all-district honoree this season, Olson has had scholarship offers from NCAA Division II and Division III schools.
