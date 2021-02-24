 Skip to main content
Griffin St. Pierre • Troy basketball
A 6-foot-1 senior guard, St. Pierre eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career during a game against Fort Zumwalt West last week. On that night, he scored a game-high 20 points, including four 3-pointers, and added four rebounds and four assists in a 71-32 victory. On Monday, he scored 20 points again and handed out six assists as Troy beat Jefferson City 58-56 on a late basket. A three-year starter, first-team all-conference and all-district selection last season, St. Pierre is among area leaders in scoring (19.8), 3-pointers (61, 3.1 per game) and free-throw percentage (85.7). He has signed to play golf at McKendree University.

