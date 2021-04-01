 Skip to main content
Grogan Kraus • Francis Howell North volleyball
A 6-foot-8 junior middle hitter who specializes in blocking, Kraus led the Knights to three straight-set victories without a loss in the Fort Zumwalt East Tournament, giving them the championship. Kraus, who became a starter early in his freshman season, put up big numbers in tournament victories against Westminster (5 kills, 5 block assists, 1 solo block, 3 digs), Fort Zumwalt East (5 kills, 1 solo block, 1 block assist) and Borgia (10 kills, 5 block assists, 1 solo block). The Knights won four of five matches for the week, including a 3-0 win over Francis Howell Central, in which he had six kills and three block assists.

