 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gus Baisch • MICDS football
0 comments

Gus Baisch • MICDS football

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gus Baisch, MICDS

Gus Baisch, MICDS football

A 5-foot-11, 195-pound senior linebacker, Baisch made a big impact in the Rams’ 61-20 victory against Soldan in a Class 4 district semifinal game. He had eight tackles (two for a loss), two interceptions, one blocked punt, one caused fumble and two sacks. Baisch set the tone for the game early when he blocked a punt on Soldan’s first drive of the game, resulting in a safety to give the Rams a 2-0 lead. His caused fumble set up the Rams’ second touchdown of the game, both of his interceptions came on diving catches and his sacks were for losses of 17 and 3 yards. Baisch leads the Rams in tackles (106) and sacks (8). He also plays lacrosse.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the stars: The STL High School Sports athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News