Gus Baisch • MICDS football

A 5-foot-11, 195-pound senior linebacker, Baisch made a big impact in the Rams’ 61-20 victory against Soldan in a Class 4 district semifinal game. He had eight tackles (two for a loss), two interceptions, one blocked punt, one caused fumble and two sacks. Baisch set the tone for the game early when he blocked a punt on Soldan’s first drive of the game, resulting in a safety to give the Rams a 2-0 lead. His caused fumble set up the Rams’ second touchdown of the game, both of his interceptions came on diving catches and his sacks were for losses of 17 and 3 yards. Baisch leads the Rams in tackles (106) and sacks (8). He also plays lacrosse.
