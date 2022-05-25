Gus Tettamble • St. Louis U. High tennis

A senior who has signed with the University of Tulsa, Tettamble capped off his perfect season with a Class 3 singles championship. Tettamble, who lost in the championship match to Evan Erb of MICDS last year, defeated Stephen Lambright III of Pembroke Hill in the title match 6-3, 6-1. Lambrecht III was in the first set at 4-3, but Tettamble won nine consecutive games before Lambrecht III held serve trailing 5-0 in the second set. That enabled Tettamble to serve for his first title. Tettamble, who won the MICDS Tournament of Champions in April, lost only 10 games in his four state tournament matches to finish 27-0 for the season.