Gus Tettamble • St. Louis U. High tennis

Gus Tettamble, SLUH

Gus Tettamble, SLUH tennis

A senior who has signed with the University of Tulsa, Tettamble won the singles championship in the MICDS Tournament of Champions. He stayed undefeated (14-0) with four victories, including a 7-5, 6-2 win over Rock Bridge’s Max Litton in the championship match of the eight-team tournament. Tettamble lost only four games total in his first three matches of the tournament as he defeated Will Greaves of Pembroke Hill, John Varley of Priory and Justin Jan of MICDS in eight-game pro set matches. Tettamble’s three singles wins and two doubles wins in the Edwardsville Invitational in early April led SLUH to a second-place finish.

News