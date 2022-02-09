Haiden Schoessel • Eureka swimming

A sophomore, Schoessel had a record-setting performance at the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool meet at Kirkwood. Her time of 22.81 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle was the fastest in area history and would be a state record had she swam that time at the state meet. Schoessel also finished second in the 100-yard butterfly (56.78) at the Yellow Pool meet. In early January, she helped the Wildcats win the team title at Summit’s Nancy Brandt Invitational by grabbing individual wins in the 50 free, the 100 butterfly and swimming the last leg of the Wildcats' winning 200 medley relay team. She also won two events in December at the Kirkwood Quad.