A freshman, Schoessel won three events, recording the best times in the state this season in each event at the Kirkwood Quad. She won the 50-yard freestyle (23.63), 100 freestyle (51.57) and served as anchor on Eureka's winning 400 freestyle relay team, clocking in with a 50.73 split. She also swam the freestyle leg on the 200 medley relay that finished second. At the Marquette Relays in December, Schoessel helped the Wildcats win three relays — the 200 medley, 200 free and 400 free — with times that are among the best in the state this season. She also swims for the Rockwood Swim Club.
Haiden Schoessel • Eureka swimming