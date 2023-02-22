A junior, Schoessel maintained her stranglehold on the 50-yard freestyle championship and became the fastest ever in the 100 freestyle last week during the Class 2 state meet at St. Peters Rec-Plex. Schoessel won her third consecutive 50 free title with a performance of 23.02 seconds in the final that established a Class 2 state meet record, bettering her 23.13 prelims time from the day before. That set the stage for Schoessel to win her first 100 freestyle state title, and she did it in an all-classes record of 50.11 seconds, breaking the previous record of 50.19 set in 2009 by Timberland’s Taylor Wohrley. Schoessel’s 50.11 is believed to be the fastest 100 free ever by an area high school girls swimmer, as was her 22.81 in the 50 free last season from the Kirkwood Invitational.