Haley Glenn • Summit soccer

A senior goalkeeper, Glenn allowed only one goal in four victories, including against 14-3 Marquette and 14-4 Oakville, which had won 11 successive games. She made three saves in a 3-1 win over Webster Groves, four saves in a 1-0 victory over Marquette, eight saves in a 1-0 win over Oakville and two saves in a game the Falcons won on penalty kicks 1-0 over Ursuline. Glenn, who is in her second season as the Falcons’ No. 1 goalie, has won seven games with six shutouts and a 1.46 goals against average. She plays club soccer for and was a member of Summit’s basketball team.