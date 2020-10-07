Halle Benskin • Fort Zumwalt South softball

A senior center fielder, Benskin had two big games at the plate last week for the Bulldogs, who are assured of having their first winning season since 2011. In a 17-2 win over Liberty, she went 5-for-5 with solo home run in the first inning and four RBI. Against Timberland, she was 3-for-5 with a three-run homer in the second inning, two doubles and five RBI in a 16-10 win. Overall, Benskin is batting .382 with a .544 slugging percentage, three home runs and 25 RBI. A four-year starter and first-team all-conference selection the past two seasons, Benskin has committed to play softball at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff.
