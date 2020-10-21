 Skip to main content
Hannah Jansen • Webster Groves softball
A senior catcher, Jansen led the Statesmen to a Class 4 district championship. In a 15-0 win over Rosati-Kain in the title game, she went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI. She opened the district tournament by going 3-for-4 with a double, two triples and four RBI in a 15-0 win over Affton and then belted a three-run home run in 14-4 semifinal win over Incarnate Word. Jansen, who took over as the Statesmen’s full-time catcher as a sophomore, was named first team all-conference and second-team all-state last season. She was a state-champion wrestler last winter and holds the school record in the javelin in track and field.

