Hannah Jansen • Webster Groves softball

A senior catcher, Jansen led the Statesmen to a Class 4 district championship. In a 15-0 win over Rosati-Kain in the title game, she went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI. She opened the district tournament by going 3-for-4 with a double, two triples and four RBI in a 15-0 win over Affton and then belted a three-run home run in 14-4 semifinal win over Incarnate Word. Jansen, who took over as the Statesmen’s full-time catcher as a sophomore, was named first team all-conference and second-team all-state last season. She was a state-champion wrestler last winter and holds the school record in the javelin in track and field.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.