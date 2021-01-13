 Skip to main content
Hannah Scherzinger • Ursuline basketball
A 5-foot-9 senior guard, Scherzinger eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau for her career with a 19-point game in a 48-19 win over St. Charles on Tuesday. Last week, Scherzinger helped the Bears win three of four games with big performances against Rosati-Kain (22 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists), Fort Zumwalt East (21 points, 8 rebounds, 6 steals), Clayton (20 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists) and Kirkwood (18 points, 8 rebounds). The win over Clayton gave Ursuline a third-place finish in the John Burroughs Invitational and helped Scherzinger garner all-tournament honors. Overall, she is averaging 19.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.2 steals.

