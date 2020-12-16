 Skip to main content
Harrison Wilmsen • Priory basketball
A 6-foot-9, 220-pound senior forward, Wilmsen achieved his career high for points in a single game and shattered that mark two days later. Against Lutheran St. Charles in the Lutheran St. Charles Tournament, he scored a career-high 32 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lift Priory to a 66-57 win. Wilmsen bettered that performance by pouring in 47 points and pulling down 14 rebounds in a 63-51 victory at Fort Zumwalt East. Last season, he earned all-conference and all-district recognition. As the quarterback for Priory’s football team, he passed for 1,372 yards and 20 touchdowns this fall and earned first-team all-conference and all-district honors.

Sports