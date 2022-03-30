Hayden Bates • Festus baseball

A sophomore shortstop, Bates swung a hot bat in the Big Orange Classic in Benton, Ky., as the Tigers played four games in two days, winning three. In a 4-3 win over Fort Zumwalt South, he went 2-for-2 with a pair of home runs, a hit by pitch, three runs scored and three RBI. Against Webster County (Ky.) he was 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two runs scored and four RBI in a 13-3 win. Overall this season, he is hitting .286 with three home runs and nine RBI. As a freshman, he started at shortstop most of the season and batted .324 with nine RBI, a .554 on base percentage and was named second-team all-conference. He also plays basketball.