A senior, Ferrell went 5-0 with four pins and a tech fall to win the championship of the 126-pound weight class at Cape Central’s Tiger Classic. The winners of the tournament were determined by records in pool play and Ferrell outdueled all six grapplers in his pool. Highlights for Ferrell include winning by fall in 57 seconds over second-place finisher Craig Aufdenberg of Jackson and pinning third-place finisher Jacob Leavitt of Sikeston in 59 seconds. It was the first tournament action of the season for Holt and Ferrell, who is now 10-2. Last season, he missed the state tournament due to injury after qualifying as a freshman and sophomore.
Hayden Ferrell • Holt wrestling