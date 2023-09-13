Chase Bensing, Fort Zumwalt South football

A 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior receiver and safety, Bensing turned in a standout performance on both sides of the ball to help the Bulldogs pull out a 31-28 nonconference victory on the road against Francis Howell Central. Bensing caught 11 passes for 136 yards, including three touchdown receptions in the first half that covered 11, 21 and 23 yards. It was the fourth 100-yard receiving performance of his career. Defensively, Bensing had two interceptions to go along with three solo tackles and three assisted tackles. Bensing's second pick came with 1:46 to play and helped ice the victory. He has a career-high three interceptions this season after recording one each the last two seasons and has 80 catches for 995 yards in his career.

Gibson Hunt, Triad soccer

The Knights are unbeaten, and Hunt is a big reason why. A senior midfielder in his fourth season as a starter, Hunt provided two goals and two assists in three Triad victories last week, including a penalty kick in the second half of a 1-0 victory against Althoff in the first meeting between the Metro East powers since 2008. Hunt also had one goal and one assist in a 7-0 victory at Highland and one assist in a 3-1 home victory against Mascoutah. The left-footed Hunt has five goals and nine assists for 19 points this season, just shy of his career high 24 points in both his sophomore and junior seasons. Hunt also kicks for Triad's football team and ranks among area leaders with an average of 45.8 yards on 19 kickoffs in three games.

Turner Lively, Liberty soccer

In all five Eagles victories this season, Lively has scored a goal. That included one in each of Liberty's three wins last week in the St. Dominic Super Cup — 2-0 against the host Crusaders, 3-2 against Vianney and 3-0 against Oakville. A senior forward and third-year varsity player, Lively's five goals ranks among area leaders, and he also has two assists. Last season, Lively was a first team All-GAC Central Division selection after scoring 14 goals and providing eight assists as the Eagles tied for the conference crown for the first time in program history. His 14-goal and 36-point output was Liberty's best since Jack Kavanaugh had 23 goals and 60 points in 2018.

Jack Parent, Priory football

Playing his first game of the season at quarterback, Parent led the Ravens to their first victory after an 0-2 start. A 6-foot-3, 185-pound junior, Parent rushed 17 times for 211 times and four touchdowns and completed nine of 10 passes for 97 yards and one touchdown as Priory opened its Metro League schedule by winning 36-20 at Lutheran South. As a sophomore, Parent was Priory's top receiver with 48 catches for 524 yards and four TDs and also led the team with three interceptions. Against Lutheran South, the Ravens never trailed but were only ahead 21-20 in the fourth quarter when Parent helped put away the game with a 20-yard scoring strike to Owen Eisenbeis. Parent scored a two-point conversion after that TD and then ran 4 yards for an icing touchdown.

Nick Phillips, Dupo football

A 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior receiver, Phillips broke into triple figures for the second consecutive game while helping the Tigers to their first 3-0 start in more than two decades. In a 56-29 victory against Madison, Phillips caught five passes for 133 yards and had three touchdown receptions in addition to scoring a TD on a kickoff return. Phillips' TD catches from quarterback Deegan Prater covered 27, 32 and 48 yards. Phillips, who plays safety on defense, had nine catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns in Week 2 against Confluence. For the season, Phillips ranks among area leaders with 42 points scored and with 303 receiving yards on 19 catches. His three TD receptions against Madison is tied for the area's single-game lead.

Derrick Smith Jr., Ritenour football

A three-year starter at wide receiver and defensive back, Smith produced the area's top receiving yardage performance in a single game this season to help the Huskies beat Ladue 35-7 in a Suburban Conference Red Pool game. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound senior caught six passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns, bringing his totals to 10 catches for 409 yards this season. Smith also made his second interception of the season. As a junior, Smith was an all-conference receiver and kick returner with 1,249 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns. That included 31 receptions for 603 yards. Smith also runs track and field, specializing in sprints.

Delaney Willis, Festus volleyball

The 5-foot-6 senior setter and right-side hitter eclipsed a career milestone with her 1,000th assist as the Tigers reached the semifinals of the North County Tournament. Through Saturday's matches, Willis had 1,035 assists in her career while sharing time at setter in Festus' 6-2 offense. A four-year varsity player and three-year starter, Willis also has 535 digs in her career. Willis has 150 assists this season and 118 digs to go along with 34 kills, 18 aces and 61 service points, which is second best on the team. She also has made only two service reception errors. Willis was a first team all-Jefferson County Athletic Association selection and second team all-district player as a junior. She also competes in track and field for the Tigers.

