Holden Kocher • Fort Zumwalt East soccer

A 6-foot-4 senior center back and team captain, Kocher helped the Lions advance to this Saturday’s Class 3 state quarterfinals, the furthers the program has advanced. Zumwalt East knocked off defending state champion Fort Zumwalt South 3-1 in the District 4 final, and Kocher made a key contribution early. He scored in the 15th minute off a drive from inside the box that bounced off a defender and into the net to give the Lions a 1-0 lead. From his spot on the back line, Kocher is a threat on offense, totaling seven goals and two assists this season. He also anchors a defense that has allowed just seven goals in the last 10 games and was named first-team all-conference.