Holly Heldt • Hermann volleyball

Holly Heldt, Hermann

Holly Heldt, Hermann volleyball

A 5-foot-10 senior six-rotation middle blocker who has committed to Missouri Western, Heldt led the Bearcats to the championship of their own tournament. In four tournament matches, she piled up 62 kills and 34 digs. She was at her best in a 25-27, 25-19, 25-21 win over Washington in the title match, pounding down 20 kills and making nine digs. She is currently second in the area in kills (308 total, 4.5 per set). Earlier this season, she was named to the all-tournament team at Windsor, and last season Heldt was a vital cog on Bearcats team that won a state record 15th state championship and was the Four Rivers Conference player of the year.

News