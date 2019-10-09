A senior goalie, Pearce had three consecutive shutouts last week to help the Wildcats go 3-0. She kicked off the week by turning aside all four shots she faced to lead Eureka to a 2-0 win over Pattonville, halting a Wildcats’ losing streak that had reached three games. Pearce then made eight saves in a 1-0 win over Lutheran South and stopped seven shots in a 2-0 victory over Parkway South. For the season, Pearce has a 7-6 record with six shutouts, a 1.14 goals against average and a 0.88 save percentage. Monday in a game against Lafayette, she became the first Eureka goalie to reach 200 career saves. She also plays soccer and basketball.
