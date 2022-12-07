 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hubey Thomas • Edwardsville wrestling

Hubey Thomas, Edwardsville

Hubey Thomas, Edwardsville wrestling

A senior, Thomas won all five of his matches in Fox’s Ron Sauer Duals to improve to 10-0 and lead the Tigers to the team championship. He had four pins and a forfeit win in the 175-pound weight class as the Tigers defeated perennial power Whitfield 39-34 in the title dual. Thomas won his first-round match by fall at the 3:02 mark, made quick work of his second opponent with a pin 38 seconds in, pinned his third opponent late in the first period and won by fall over his fourth opponent at the 1:01 mark before taking a forfeit win in the championship dual against Whitfield. Thomas was a varsity letterman in the 152-pound weight class as a junior.

