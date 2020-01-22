A 5-foot-7, 145-pound junior right winger, Parker continues to score at a high rate and currently leads the area in scoring with 35 goals and 42 assists for 77 points in just 20 games for the Warriors, who are 17-1-2. Last week, he led Granite City to wins on successive nights by racking up four goals and four assists in a 9-0 win over Edwardsville-MVCHA and netting two goals and four assists in an 8-2 victory over Columbia. He had two goals and assisted on six others in Granite City’s 14-4 win over Highland on Monday. The right-handed shooting Parker is a two-time MVCHA all-star. He had 12 goals and eight assists last season.
Hunter Parker • Granite City hockey