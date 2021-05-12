Ian Hollander • St. Charles West golf

A sophomore, Hollander won the GAC North Conference Tournament by three strokes with a 4-over-par 74 at St. Peters Golf Course. The 74 matched his season-best score for 18-hole rounds. He hit 11 fairways, 11 greens in regulation and had 32 putts. It was the second tournament victory of the season for Hollander, who won the Fulton School at St. Albans Tournament and finished second both the Bogey Hills Invitational and the Warrenton Invitational. Hollander finished 4-0 in nine-hole conference matches and his best score in match play was a 1-under par at Eagle Springs Golf Course.