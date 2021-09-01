Ian Kelly • Francis Howell North football

A 6-foot, 170-pound junior halfback, safety and wide receiver, Kelly starred on both sides of the ball to lead the Knights to a 34-29 season-opening win over Oakville. He had 16 carries for 117 yards, caught two passes for 57 yards, scored two touchdowns and picked off a pass. He was a difference maker in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter. He caught a 42-yard pass to set up his own 11-yard TD run with 49 seconds to play to put the Knights ahead by five points. Kelly then sealed the win with a touchdown-saving tackle at the Howell North 11-yard line as Oakville threatened to take the lead late. Last season, he was a second-team all-district wide receiver.