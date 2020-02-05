A junior, Ameer ran his record to 27-0 by winning the championship of the 195-pound weight Class at Francis Howell’s Kyle Thrasher Tournament. Ameer pinned his first four opponents in the tournament before defeating Lee’s Summit West senior Thomas Brown by major decision 14-2 in the championship. It was the fifth tournament win of the season for Ameer, who won the Francis Howell North Tournament, the Lee's Summit Holiday Tournament, De Smet’s Bobby Chrisman Tournament and the MICDS Eric Lewis Invitational. Ameer was a state medalist last season, placing sixth at 170 pounds, and he also plays football.
Ibrahim Ameer • McCluer North wrestling
