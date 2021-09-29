 Skip to main content
Isaac Polman • North Point soccer
A sophomore central defender, Polman helped the Grizzles capture the championship of the St. Charles/St. Charles West Invitational. In a 2-1 win over Affton in the championship game, he tied the game 1-1 with a penalty kick goal in the 65th minute, setting the stage for a North Point victory in penalty kicks. In a 3-0 first-round win over O’Fallon Christian, Polman scored the first goal, which proved to be the game-winner, 15 minutes into the game, on a free kick. Polman, who has three goals this season, played for the varsity soccer team at Holt as a freshman. He was voted unanimously as a team captain by his teammates at North Point.

