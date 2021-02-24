A junior goaltender, Weatherford made 39 saves to shut out De Smet as Marquette pulled out a 2-0 win in Game 1 of their Mid-States Challenge Cup semifinal series. Weatherford came up with a big sprawling save to stymie a De Smet 3-on-1 break early in the second period. He also made several tough saves during a Spartans’ power play late in the second. Weatherford continued to frustrate De Smet by stopping a breakaway by Anthony Conti in the third period. It was Weatherford's third playoff shutout, including a 33-save performance against De Smet, and he also won a series-winning shootout against SLUH in the quarterfinals that lasted nine rounds after a scoreless mini-game tiebreaker.
Isaac Weatherford • Marquette hockey