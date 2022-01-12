Isabelle Ackley • Timberland swimming

A sophomore, Ackley won two individual events and was a member of two winning relays to help the Wolves capture the team title of the Fort Zumwalt North Invitational. She dominated the field to win the 100-yard backstroke by 13 seconds with a time of 56.45, which broke her own meet record and is the best in the state this season. Ackley also placed first in the 50-yard freestyle in 24.63, which is one of the area’s top times this season. She swam the leadoff leg on the winning 200-yard medley relay, which broke a meet record and recorded one of the area’s best times this season. She also swam the anchor leg on the winning 200-yard freestyle relay. At state last season, she finished third in the 100 backstroke.