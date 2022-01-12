 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Isabelle Ackley • Timberland swimming
0 comments

Isabelle Ackley • Timberland swimming

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Isabelle Ackley, Timberland

Isabelle Ackley, Timberland swimming

A sophomore, Ackley won two individual events and was a member of two winning relays to help the Wolves capture the team title of the Fort Zumwalt North Invitational. She dominated the field to win the 100-yard backstroke by 13 seconds with a time of 56.45, which broke her own meet record and is the best in the state this season. Ackley also placed first in the 50-yard freestyle in 24.63, which is one of the area’s top times this season. She swam the leadoff leg on the winning 200-yard medley relay, which broke a meet record and recorded one of the area’s best times this season. She also swam the anchor leg on the winning 200-yard freestyle relay. At state last season, she finished third in the 100 backstroke.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tomorrow's college stars, today's athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News