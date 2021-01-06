A 6-foot senior guard, Delarue was named to the all-tournament team at the Summit Holiday Hoops tournament. In a first-round loss to Farmington, she had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds to go along with five steals. Howell North then fell in overtime by one point to Ladue in a consolation semifinal and Delarue had another double-double with a game-high 30 points, 14 rebounds and four steals. She closed out the tournament with another big game (23 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 blocks) to lead Howell North to a 58-43 win over Summit. An all-conference selection last season, Delarue has signed to play at Missouri State University.
Isabelle Delarue • Francis Howell North basketball