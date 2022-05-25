 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Issam Asinga • Principia track and field

Issam Asinga, Principia

Issam Asinga, Principia track and field

A junior sprinter, Asinga had a record-setting performance at the Missouri Class 1 state championships to lead the Panthers to the team title at Jefferson City High. In the preliminaries, he set a new overall 100-meter state meet record with a time of 10.41 seconds, bettering the old mark of 10.42 set by Raytown South’s Maurice Mitchell in 2007. He followed that by shattering the 42-year-old Class 1 record in the 200 with a time of 21.25 seconds, topping the mark of 22.15 set in 1980 by Missouri School for the Deaf’s Larry Rogers. A day later, Asinga powered his way to state titles in both the 100 (10.69) and 200 (21.95).

