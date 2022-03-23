 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iziah Purvey • Webster Groves basketball

Iziah Purvey, Webster Groves

Iziah Purvey, Webster Groves basketball

A 6-foot-4 sophomore forward, Purvey helped the Statesman capture their fifth state championship and fourth since 2008. Webster Groves overpowered Helias 72-53 to win the Class 5 state championship game and Purvey led the way by scoring a team-high 19 points, grabbing eight rebounds and handing out three assists. He scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half as the Statesmen built a 34-11 lead at the intermission. For the season, Purvey averaged a team-leading 6.9 rebounds to go along with 12.9 points and three assists. He made two all-tournament teams and was a first-team all-conference and all-district selection.

