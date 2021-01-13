A freshman, Ackley captured three first-place medals to help the Wolves win the Fort Zumwalt North Invitational for the sixth consecutive season. Ackley turned in the top performance of the meet with an impressive clocking of 57.81 seconds in the 100 backstroke, topping her previous personal mark of 59.7. It is the fastest backstroke time in the state this season by more than 1.5 seconds. Her time set a meet record, eclipsing the old mark of 1:00.36 set Evyn Spencer of Fort Zumwalt West in 2012. Ackley also swam the butterfly leg of the 200 medley relay, which broke a meet record by three seconds, and swam the third leg on the 200 freestyle relay that broke a meet record that had stood since 2009.
Izzy Ackley • Timberland swimming