Izzy Arro • St. Joseph’s golf
Izzy Arro, St. Joseph's golf

A senior, Arro finished second individually in the Class 4 state tournament to help the Angels capture their state record sixth consecutive team championship. Arro had a spectacular two days at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield with a 1-under 71 in the first round and a 77 on the final day for a two-day total of a 4-over-par 148. She sank a 25-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to seal her runner-up finish. Arro's score matched St. Joseph’s all-time scoring record at state in relation to par for both low round and totals set in 1990 by Robin Buck, who shot 4-over 146 (76, 70) on a par 71. Arro also finished third in the district tournament at Woods Fort.

