Izzy Kohl • Bayless softball

A sophomore pitcher who also plays the infield and outfield, Kohl picked up two complete-game wins last week over Hancock and University City. Combined in both games, Kohl pitched 10 innings and struck out 21 batters, including 12 against University City. At the plate against Hancock, she went 4 for 4 with two triples, three runs scored and three stolen bases. Against University City, Kohl went 3 for 5 with two RBI and two stolen bases. Overall, Kohl is batting .667 with a 1.095 slugging percentage, nine RBI and 15 stolen bases and has helped Bayless to its first 10-win season since 2016. She was named academic all-state last year by the Missouri High School Coaches Association.