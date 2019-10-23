A 6-foot-3, 175-pound sophomore receiver and free safety, Wayne set two school records against Parkway Central. He broke the school’s single-game rushing record with a 310-yard effort, eclipsing the total of 278 by Chris Jackson in 2004. Wayne also set a new team record for total yards with 469, including three pass receptions for 73 yards and five kickoff returns for 86 yards. The previous total yards mark was 326, set in 1968 by Dean Morton. This season, Wayne has caught 19 passes for 370 yards and five TDs, rushed for 605 yards and seven TDs and is averaging 22.6 yards per kickoff return. He also has 52 tackles.
