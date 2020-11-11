 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ja’Marion Wayne • Parkway West football
0 comments

Ja’Marion Wayne • Parkway West football

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months
Ja'Marion Wayne, Parkway West

Ja'Marion Wayne, Parkway West football

A 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior who plays multiple positions on offense and free safety on defense, Wayne did a little bit of everything in a 49-28 win over Summit in a Class 5 District 2 semifinal game. He scored three first-quarter touchdowns on a 60-yard reception, a 6-yard run and a 34-yard interception return as the Longhorns built a 21-7 lead. Wayne added a 14-yard TD catch in the second quarter. On the night, he caught eight passes for 203 yards, rushed six times for 17 yards, made five tackles, eight assists and intercepted two passes. Overall, Wayne, who has multiple Division I offers, has caught 18 passes for 358 yards and rushed for 313 yards.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports