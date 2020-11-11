Ja’Marion Wayne • Parkway West football

A 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior who plays multiple positions on offense and free safety on defense, Wayne did a little bit of everything in a 49-28 win over Summit in a Class 5 District 2 semifinal game. He scored three first-quarter touchdowns on a 60-yard reception, a 6-yard run and a 34-yard interception return as the Longhorns built a 21-7 lead. Wayne added a 14-yard TD catch in the second quarter. On the night, he caught eight passes for 203 yards, rushed six times for 17 yards, made five tackles, eight assists and intercepted two passes. Overall, Wayne, who has multiple Division I offers, has caught 18 passes for 358 yards and rushed for 313 yards.
