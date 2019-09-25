A senior, Pifer won the Edwardsville Invitational, covering the 5-kilometer course at SIU Edwardsville in 16 minutes, 15.14 seconds, outlasting the runner-up by more than seven seconds. Pifer started in the back row in a large pack of Edwardsville runners and at the 1,200-meter mark was not in the top 30. But he worked his way up and took the lead for good with 1,000 meters to go. It was the third victory of the season for Pifer, who won a kickoff meet at Belleville West and placed first at the Granite City Invitational. He finished eighth in the First to the Finish Invitational in Peoria. In track, he is a two-time state qualifier in the 1,600.
