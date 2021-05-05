Jack Schark • St. Louis Patriots baseball

A senior shortstop and closer who has signed with the University of Central Missouri, Schark led the Patriots to the championship of the Homeschool World Series in Auburndale, Fla. In six games, Schark, the Patriots’ leadoff hitter, batted .600 with 10 runs scored and five RBI. He had five multi-hit games and in the only game he didn’t get a hit, he was on base four times with three walks and a hit by pitch. He is among the area leaders in multiple categories, including batting average (.532), triples (7), doubles (8), RBI (32), runs scored (46), stolen bases (28), slugging percentage (.862) and on-base percentage (.621).