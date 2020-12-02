Jack Solomon • CBC hockey

A 6-foot-1, 200-pound sophomore, Solomon has gotten off to a hot start in his first season as the Cadets’ No. 1 goaltender. In CBC’s season opener, he stopped all 13 shots he faced to notch a shutout in a 5-0 win over Vianney. The Cadets faced rival St. Louis U. High in their second game, and Solomon extended his shutout string to 70 minutes and 53 seconds to start the season before giving up a goal. Still, he turned aside 10 SLUH shots in a 6-2 win. Solomon, who also plays for the Under-15 AAA CarShield club team, was the No. 1 goalie on CBC’s junior varsity team that captured the Mid-States championship last season.
