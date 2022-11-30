 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jack Steckler • Columbia basketball

A 6-foot-1 senior guard, Steckler helped the Eagles capture the championship of the Mascoutah Tipoff Classic. He hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift Columbia to a 56-53 win over Collinsville in the championship. It was Columbia’s first win over a Southwestern Conference school. On the play, Dylan Murphy drove the middle and kicked it out on the left wing to Steckler, who let go the winning shot as the buzzer sounded with the ball in the air. Steckler finished the game with 14 points and three rebounds after making key contributions in pool-play wins over SIUE Charter (8 points, 4 rebounds), Nashville (14 points) and Wesclin (11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists).

