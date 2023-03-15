The Rams are in the state semifinals for the second time in program history, and Steinbach is a big reason why. A 6-foot senior point guard, Steinbach helped lead Ladue to a pair of one-point victories last week to earn a spot in the Class 5 final four. In a 48-47 victory against De Smet in the Class 5 District 3 final, Steinbach scored a team-leading 13 points and had four assists. Then in the Class 5 quarterfinal round, Ladue beat Westminster 42-41, with Steinbach helping that effort with nine points, five rebounds and four assists. Steinbach is a four-year varsity player who leads Ladue with averages of 14.4 points and 4.7 assists per game and recently was named the district player of the year. In his career, he has scored 1,322 points and 409 assists.