Jack Velino • O'Fallon baseball

Jack Velino, O'Fallon

Jack Velino, O'Fallon baseball

A 6-foot-1, 170-pound sophomore right-handed pitcher, Velino tossed a no-hitter in a 5-1 victory against Triad. He struck out six, walked one and the run he gave up was unearned. He retired the first nine hitters and then the last 12 in a row, working around a leadoff walk, followed by an error to start the fourth inning. It was the first start of the season and the third appearance for Velino (2-0), who pitched twice in relief — 2/3 of an inning against St. Louis U. High and 3 1/3 innings against Peoria Notre Dame. He has not given up an earned run and allowed just one hit in 11 innings pitched.

News