Jackson Dearing • Herculaneum football

Jackson Dearing, Herculaneum

Jackson Dearing, Herculaneum football

A 6-foot-1, 160-pound senior quarterback and defensive back, Dearing made contributions on both sides of the ball to lead the Black Cats to a 42-6 season-opening win over Windsor. He completed 9 of 13 passes for 242 yards, connecting on TD strikes of 67, 15, 67 and 42 yards. He also rushed for 22 yards, including a 3-yard score, threw a 2-point conversion pass, and on defense he made three tackles and a fumble recovery. Last season, Dearing missed the first five games with a knee injury and ended up passing for 685 yards and seven TDs, earning honorable mention all-conference honors. A three-sport athlete, Dearing also plays basketball and baseball.

