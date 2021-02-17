 Skip to main content
Jackson Holmes • Columbia basketball
A 6-foot-5 senior forward, Holmes had a pair of double-doubles to lead the Eagles to victories in their first two games of the season. In Columbia’s opener, he scored 17 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in a 55-45 win over Freeburg. Holmes followed that performance by filling the scoresheets with 29 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and six steals as Columbia held off a second-half rally by Salem for a 54-51 win. A second-year starter, Holmes was first team all-conference last season and is closing in on 1,000 career points. A pitcher for Columbia’s baseball team, Holmes has signed to play baseball at St. Louis University.

